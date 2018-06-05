Democrats Baria, Sherman to meet in June 26 runoff race

We'll know in three weeks who will face incumbent Roger Wicker in the US Senate race. June 26 is when Democrats David Baria and Howard Sherman will meet in a runoff election.

The two were neck and neck all night long as the votes were counted from Tuesday's Democratic primary for Senate. With 80 percent of the vote in, only a few hundred votes separated Sherman and Baria. A total of six candidates were on Tuesday's ballot for this single race.

See the complete list of elections results here: https://bit.ly/2quQlUt

David Baria is a lawyer who has served in the Mississippi legislature since 2008. He's been an outspoken advocate for improving education and healthcare in Mississippi. He also successfully worked to pass the laws that led to the expansion of craft brewing in Mississippi.

Sherman is a businessman and the current CEO of Inventure Holdings, but he may be best known as the husband of actress and Mississippi-native Sela Ward. He's portrayed himself as "a different kind of candidate" who's not a career politician.

No matter who wins the runoff, they'll still have quite a challenge in the November 6 general election against Wicker. A Democrat hasn't won a Senate seat in Mississippi in more than three decades.

