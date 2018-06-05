AP declares Steven Palazzo winner of the 4th Congressional Dist. GOP primary

Incumbent Steven Palazzo has won the Republican primary for Representative of the 4th Congressional District.

"I thank the people here in South Mississippi for weathering the rain. It wasn’t a chamber of commerce day for elections, but they went out and did their constitutional responsibility," Palazzo told WLOX News Now. "I can’t thank them enough for the faith and confidence that they have put into me for the past seven years."

Palazzo is from Biloxi, and has served in the US House since 2011. As a member of the Mississippi National Guard, he has been a longtime advocate of the military. He currently serves on the House Appropriations Committee.

“I'm working to fully restore the cuts that were made to our military and cuts to our national security. We’re doing a lot of things that are important," Palazzo said. "We're going to build the wall with President Trump. Border security is national security. Too many politicians before me have just talked about it and now it's time to do it."

Palazzo faces Democrat Jeramey Anderson, a state representative from Moss Point, November 6 in the general election.

"From everything that I've read and heard about him [Anderson], he is a fantastic young man and I look forward to going head to head with him and letting South Mississippi know there is a huge difference between conservative Republicans and progressive liberals. And that's just going to be what's going to flow out of the next six months of campaigning," Palazzo said.

