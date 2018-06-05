AP declares Wicker winner of GOP Senate primary

Incumbent Roger Wicker has won the Republican primary for US Senate. See the complete list of elections results here: https://bit.ly/2quQlUt

"Gayle and I are grateful for the support of Mississippi Republican primary voters. It's an honor to serve our great state. We will continue working hard to earn support from every corner of Mississippi in the general election. We will keep talking to voters about what we've been able to accomplish and our plans for continuing to promote policies that will grow our economy, secure our borders, and keep Americans safe," said Senator Roger Wicker.

I want to continue helping @POTUS @realDonaldTrump build a border wall, secure our southern border, and help protect the American people. Please vote in the Republican primary today! #Mississippi #MSSen #MAGA pic.twitter.com/ZtJDAhXGEJ — Roger Wicker (@RogerWicker) June 5, 2018

Before becoming a US Senator in 2007, the Pontotoc-native represented Mississippi's 1st Congressional District in the US House of Representatives, and before that served in the state Senate.

Wicker is an Air Force veteran and currently a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. As chair of the Subcommittee on Seapower, he has been a strong advocate for a 355-ship US Naval fleet. Currently, there are only 279 ships in America's battle fleet.

Wicker faces the winner of today's Democratic primary race in the November 6 general election.

