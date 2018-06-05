Polls close and the vote count begins

Tuesday, June 5, Mississippians will vote in the congressional primary. Polls open at 7am and close at 7pm. (Photo source: WLOX)

Democrats had the most choices today with six candidates on the ballot for Senate: David Baria, Jensen Bohren, Jerone Garland, Victor D. Maurice Jr, Omeria Scott, and Howard Sherman.

Only one Democrat appeared on the ballot running for Representative of the 4th Congressional District: Jeramey Anderson.

Republicans were able to choose between two candidates for Senate: Richard Warren Boyanton and Roger F. Wicker.

Two Republicans were also on the ballot for Representative of the 4th Congressional District: Steven Palazzo and E. Brian Rose.

Mississippi's second Senate seat is also up for grabs, but that race was not on Tuesday's primary ballot. Governor Bryant appointed Cindy Hyde-Smith to temporarily fill the seat vacated by Thad Cochran. But a special election November 6 - without party labels - will determine who will serve the remainder of Cochran's term. If a runoff is needed for that race, it will be held November 27.

