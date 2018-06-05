"All the way with Holloway" ; Biloxi remembers former mayor

The Biloxi Shuckers received a solid pitching performance from Zack Brown and his teammates provided a couple of timely hits to pick up a 6-3 road win at Pensacola on Tuesday, a day after dropping a 5-1 decision to the Blue Wahoos.More >>
Two Mississippi Coast players were drafted on day two of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday. Hurley's Konnor Pilkington of Mississippi State and Pascagoula High School standout Joe Garry Jr.More >>
Gary Holliman will be one of 14 new members inducted into the Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lyman Community Center. Holliman was a key member of the Gulfport Commodores basketball team in the mid-70s.More >>
With a life well lived, it’s no wonder that thousands were affected by A.J. Holloway, on many levels.More >>
Tears were flowing and the memories were strong. at the funeral service for 17-year-old Jonathan McCommon.More >>
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.More >>
An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting his friend's mother.More >>
Virginia State Police have stopped a stolen armored personnel carrier (APC) that traveled through the city of Richmond on Tuesday night.More >>
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
