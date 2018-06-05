Cooking Channel visits the Gulf Coast on 'Beach Bites' season premiere

Cooking Channel's Katie Lee is stopping by the Mississippi Gulf Coast on her hit show. (Photo Source: Food Network)

While on the mission to find the best beach food in the country, the Cooking Channel's Katie Lee is making a pit stop in the Gulf Coast.

Beginning on Thursday, June 7, she'll be diving in to the ultimate dining experience in Ocean Springs and Biloxi on the season premiere of "Beach Bites with Katie Lee". She will explore the Biloxi's historic seafood culture and even fish for one of her meals. The show also recognizes Ocean Springs as a budding artistic community with a knack for unique eateries.

In the half-hour long episode, Lee will get a taste of Southern classics like chicory coffee, gumbo and homemade buttery biscuits.

As Coast cities continue to boost tourism incentives, South Mississippi is gaining more recognition as a hot spot in the restaurant industry.

"Beach Bites with Katie Lee" will air on Thursday nights on the Cooking Channel.

