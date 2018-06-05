Woman hospitalized after Gulfport shooting

A woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Gulfport on Tuesday afternoon.

Gulfport Police Department responded to 20th street to assess a reported shooting. Police say a male suspect was taken into custody.

An investigation into the shooting is still underway.

Here’s what I’m seeing at the shooting scene on 20th St. in Gulfport. Police say the female victim has been taken to an area hospital and a male suspect has been detained. pic.twitter.com/H61URLeRDz — Ray Price (@RayPriceWLOX) June 5, 2018

