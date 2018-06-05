Woman hospitalized after Gulfport shooting - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Woman hospitalized after Gulfport shooting

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Gulfport on Tuesday afternoon. 

Gulfport Police Department responded to 20th street to assess a reported shooting. Police say a male suspect was taken into custody. 

An investigation into the shooting is still underway. 

