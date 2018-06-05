Funeral for Jonathan McCommon draws hundreds of mourners

Friends, family of Jonathan McCommon mourn teenager, one of two who died Friday night in a car crash in Pascagoula.

The lines were long, the hugs were heartfelt, the tears were flowing and the memories were strong.

“I can honestly say I’ve never heard any negative words spoken about Jonathan,” said coach and teacher Westley Green. “Never heard Jonathan speak a negative word about anybody.”

Blayze Broadus and Jonathan McCommon both, just 17, were killed in a car crash at Pascagoula Street Friday night. On Monday, funeral services were held for Blaze. On Tuesday, Jonathan was laid to rest.

Green taught Jonathan and coached him in lacrosse. “I’m just fortunate to be able to have that time with Jonathan to watch him develop as much as I could, and see him,” Green said. “It’s just somebody that you felt honored to be around. I thank God for him and I thank God for the time I could be part of his life.”

Tuesday afternoon, friends and family filled Arlington Baptist Church on Market Street. Jonathan would have been a senior at Pascagoula High School this fall.

He lived an active life. He was a Boy Scout and in addition to lacrosse, he played baseball for nine years.

“All of the kids here in Pascagoula know these boys were just good kids,” said pastor and family friend Robby Myrick. “They were aspiring to do great things. So we just have a lot of love for the families.”

Myrick said that faith will bring the families through the dark time. “As Christians, as believers who love these boys and saw them come to faith,” he said. “We have no doubt that they are no longer in pain. They’re not hurting. They’re home. Kind of like King David said in the old testament scripture, ‘I can’t bring my son back to me, but I can go to where he is.’ ”

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.