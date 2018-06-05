Ohio officials reach out to Mississippi agencies to identify 'Jane Doe'

The forensic facial reconstruction was created using an exact duplicate of the victim's skull. (Photo source: Ohio Attorney General)

Law enforcement and officials in Ohio have reached out to agencies across several southern states, including Mississippi, to try and identify a female believed to be a victim of an Ohio serial killer.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine sent out a public bulletin to law enforcement departments in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas Tuesday morning.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office and Marion County Sheriff's Office sent bones from the victim's remains to the University of South Florida for isotope analysis, which determined that the female was likely born in one of the southern states.

"This victim is believed to have died at the hands of a cold-blooded killer who later went on to kill others, and the fact that she has been unidentified all this time makes her case even more tragic," said DeWine.

Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s (BCI) forensic artist created a facial reconstruction of the Jane Doe last year.

Authorities believe she was between 15 and 30 years old when she died. She had brown hair and likely stood between 5'3" and 5'9" tall and weighed between 100 to 150 pounds. Her teeth were well cared for and had no obvious dental work or fillings, according to Ohio's BCI.

Police say the suspected serial killer, Shawn Grate, confessed to murdering the unknown female. Grate was sentenced to death last week for two other murders. Police say he is also the suspect in two additional homicides.

"We hope that law enforcement in these southern states will examine their missing persons reports and contact us if any of their cases are a potential match," said Marion County Sheriff Bailey.

The forensic facial reconstruction was created using an exact duplicate of the victim's skull. Muscles and tissue were molded with clay using scientific guidelines that specify the thickness of the tissue in areas such as the chin, brow, nasal bridge, and cheeks.

Anyone with information on the female's identity is urged to call the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 740-845-2406 or Marion County Sheriff's Detective Christy Utley at 740-382-8244 ext. 5120.

