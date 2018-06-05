Lanes reopen on Highway 90 after car flips

A pedestrian was hit by a truck while attempting to cross the road near Highway 90, police say. (Photo source: File)

All lanes on Highway 90 are now clear following an accident this afternoon, according to the Biloxi Police Department.

A car reportedly flipped on Highway 90 in Biloxi in front of Treasure Bay Casino earlier today. Major Chris DeBack said as the car was traveling east, it lost control, hit a curb and flipped into the eastbound lanes.

Three people were in the car at the time. No one was ejected. DeBack noted that bystanders were able to help the victims until first responders arrived.

