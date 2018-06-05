Ceremony commemorates Battle of Midway anniversary

The ceremony included a recap of each critical point in the four-day battle, including the U.S. victory despite being outnumbered by Japanese forces. (Photo source: WLOX)

A reverent ceremony Tuesday morning in Biloxi commemorated a victorious battle for the US and the lives it cost decades ago.

It's been 76 years since the Battle of Midway, one of the most significant battles in the history of the U.S. The memory stays alive at Keesler Air Force Base.

The U.S. Navy holds a ceremony each year on the anniversary of the big victory, just six months after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. But the victory costs hundreds of American lives and thousands of Japanese lives.

It was a significant turning point in World War II that these men and women never want to forget, even seven decades after it happened.

"These events are important because it ties past to present. Here at CNATTU Keesler, we're training the next generation of sailors who could just as easily have been going to the jobs that the sailors at Midway would have been performing at the time," said CNATTU Commanding Officer Timothy Knapp.

