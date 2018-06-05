Ceremony commemorates Battle of Midway anniversary

With a life well lived, it’s no wonder that thousands were affected by A.J. Holloway, on many levels.More >>
Tears were flowing and the memories were strong. at the funeral service for 17-year-old Jonathan McCommon.More >>
Former Biloxi Mayor A.J. Holloway has died. Holloway was Biloxi’s longest-serving mayor, first elected Mayor in 1993 and serving until February 2015, when he resigned for health reasons. He was 79.More >>
Gulfport police hope to reduce crime and save more lives with a new program.More >>
We'll know in three weeks who will face incumbent Roger Wicker in the US Senate race. June 26 is when Democrats David Baria and Howard Sherman will meet in a runoff election.More >>
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.More >>
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Virginia State Police have stopped a stolen armored personnel carrier (APC) that traveled through the city of Richmond on Tuesday night.More >>
The search for a 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy and her alleged abductor is over.More >>
An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting his friend's mother.More >>
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.More >>
A humiliating experience has left a bad taste in the mouths of a deaf couple who said they were laughed at while ordering at a Byram restaurant.More >>
