Breathe like a dragon at new frozen treat spot in Biloxi

The Frozen Dragon is now serving frosty treats at Edgewater Mall, just in time for summer. (Photo Source: WLOX)

It's a novelty dessert that you may have seen on social media, but now you can get it in South Mississippi at The Frozen Dragon at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi.

This dragon's breath won't make you breathe fire, but instead you'll leave behind trails of smoke made possible by liquid nitrogen coated ice cream inside cereal balls.

Many people are drawn to the new food stand for it's easy photo appeal. The bright colors of the snack make it perfect for Instagram, and as the vapors swirl around in the cup, you can exhale after eating to get that dragon effect.

The Frozen Dragon is located right in front of the food court at Edgewater Mall.

