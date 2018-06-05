UPDATE: Tracks are clear in Long Beach after 18-wheeler gets stu - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

UPDATE: Tracks are clear in Long Beach after 18-wheeler gets stuck

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

An 18-wheeler that was stuck on the railroad tracks in Long Beach has now been safely moved off the tracks. Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal said the truck was headed north on Richard Avenue when it became lodged on the tracks around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Chief Seal said that crossing at Richard Avenue is posted with low-grade and no truck crossing warnings.

CSX railroad was notified to stop trains, and a tow truck was sent to help. The 18-wheeler eventually managed to drive off the track with a little help. 

