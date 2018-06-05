UPDATE: Tracks are clear in Long Beach after 18-wheeler gets stuck

An 18-wheeler that was stuck on the railroad tracks in Long Beach has now been safely moved off the tracks. Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal said the truck was headed north on Richard Avenue when it became lodged on the tracks around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

UPDATE: tracks are clear and in good shape in Long Beach. 18 wheeler was able to drive away. This is at Richards Ave pic.twitter.com/Uv6iweTtbi — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) June 5, 2018

Chief Seal said that crossing at Richard Avenue is posted with low-grade and no truck crossing warnings.

CSX railroad was notified to stop trains, and a tow truck was sent to help. The 18-wheeler eventually managed to drive off the track with a little help.

RIGHT NOW: tow truck is trying to help 18 wheeler carrying pools get off RR tracks in Long Beach. pic.twitter.com/ehdIR3SCdV — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) June 5, 2018

