Former Biloxi Mayor A.J. Holloway has died. According to city spokesman Vincent Creel, Holloway passed away at his home around 1 a.m. Tuesday following months of illness. He was Biloxi’s longest-serving mayor, first elected Mayor in 1993 and serving until February 2015, when he resigned for health reasons. He was 79.

Holloway is credited with leading the city through its greatest period of growth, thanks to his management of millions of dollars in revenue generated by Biloxi’s casinos. During Holloway’s five terms the city built four new schools and numerous other public buildings, modernized and grew the police and fire departments to keep up with the growth in the city.

On August 29, 2005, Holloway rode out Hurricane Katrina at city hall, watching the storm surge from the Gulf and the Back Bay engulf the peninsula. When the water receded, Holloway helped lead BIloxi’s recovery - what he called Reviving the Renaissance.

Holloway was a proud graduate of Biloxi High School and the University of Mississippi where he played football on the 1960 national championship team. Holloway is survived by his wife Macklyn, and their two children and four grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.