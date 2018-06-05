Thunderstorms likely on Tuesday

Almost 1,000 lightning strikes in our region this morning over a 15-minute timespan. Storms are rather electric so far Tuesday.

Tuesday brings the wettest weather of this work week.

Scattered storms are in the forecast for Tuesday. And a few of today's storms could be strong.

There is a Marginal Risk (threat level of 1, on a scale of 1 up to 5) for severe storms on Tuesday.

"Expect potential severe damaging weather impacts to be limited, if any at all," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "If we see any strong storms, the main damaging weather threats we'll be keeping an eye out for will be strong wind gusts.

"However, many storms will be capable of disruptive threats like frequent lightning strikes and locally heavy rainfall," Williams continued. "Overall, storms will probably be more disruptive than destructive for us."

Projected rainfall amounts for South Mississippi on Tuesday range from a half-inch to two inches. Heavy downpours could lead to localized street flooding in some isolated areas.

