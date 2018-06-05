Thunderstorms likely on Tuesday - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Thunderstorms likely on Tuesday

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
Thunderstorms can produce deadly lightning strikes up to 10 miles away.
Almost 1,000 lightning strikes in our region this morning over a 15-minute timespan. Storms are rather electric so far Tuesday.
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Tuesday brings the wettest weather of this work week.

Scattered storms are in the forecast for Tuesday. And a few of today's storms could be strong.

There is a Marginal Risk (threat level of 1, on a scale of 1 up to 5) for severe storms on Tuesday.

"Expect potential severe damaging weather impacts to be limited, if any at all," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "If we see any strong storms, the main damaging weather threats we'll be keeping an eye out for will be strong wind gusts.

"However, many storms will be capable of disruptive threats like frequent lightning strikes and locally heavy rainfall," Williams continued. "Overall, storms will probably be more disruptive than destructive for us."

Projected rainfall amounts for South Mississippi on Tuesday range from a half-inch to two inches. Heavy downpours could lead to localized street flooding in some isolated areas.

What are the latest rain chances for your location? See the latest daily and hourly forecast for your location right now by simply opening your WLOX Weather App or by checking our Weather Page.

Don't have our free weather app? Click here to learn how to get it. Today would be an especially good day to have the WLOX Weather App as you'll be able to take advantage of its handy lightning detector that will send an alert to your device if lightning is nearby.

