Thunderstorms likely on Tuesday

Scattered storms are in the forecast for Tuesday. And a few of today's storms could be strong.More >>
A "cold" front will arrive in South Mississippi Sunday evening bringing a chance for a few thunderstorms and noticeably less humid conditions on Monday.More >>
In the month of June, tropical systems tend to be more "homegrown" and form closer to home.More >>
The 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on Friday June 1st and will run through Friday November 30th. Are you prepared?More >>
South Mississippi's heat index will range from 100 to 104 degrees on Thursday and Friday afternoon. But, by Saturday and Sunday, the heat index is expected to approach 105 to 106 degrees for most locations.More >>
