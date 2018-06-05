OS woman opens up about struggles with infertility

For some, starting a family didn't take long. But for many others, the process can take years and include painful surgeries, treatments and mental anguish.

An Ocean Springs woman spoke with WLOX News Now about her and her husband's difficult struggle to start a family.

Tellisha and Jonathan Crawford said they tried for many years. "We have so much to offer and we have so much love to give. Like why not? Someone is always pregnant. Someone is always popping up. It was to a point I would see a car seat and I'm crying. I'm frustrated," said Tellisha.

Getting pregnant hasn't been easy. Tellisha has a hormonal disorder called polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis, where the tissue that lines the inside of your uterus grows outside of it.

"Anytime we find a reason as to why you're not getting pregnant, it's a tough conversation. Women feel inadequate. Women feel like it's my place to have children," said Dr. David Taylor at Gulfport OB-GYN and Infertility.

Dr. Taylor said it's fairly common for women to have difficulty getting pregnant.

Tellisha began going to a fertility clinic in Mobile in 2013 to begin treatments. After undergoing IVF, Tellisha found out she was pregnant this past April. She still has the video of her baby's heart beat.

Two months later her joy turned into sadness. "I went to Walmart and bought baby hangers just to accept it and I put it in my closet. A few days after my miscarriage, I came back in my closet and I saw those hangers and it was like a slap in the face," she described.

Dr. Taylor said the treatments are tailored toward whatever the problem is. "If there's ovulatory problems, typically we'll start with medications that induce ovulation and those range from oral pills to injections," said Dr. Taylor.

The treatments can be costly and add up over time. In most cases, patients have to come out of pocket. Tellisha has already spent $15,000. That's money that came from she and her husband's savings, family members and even coworkers.

"Sometimes you have to take 12 to 16 pills a night and not only you're taking pills, but you have to give yourself shots two or three times a day," she added.

Tellisha said she had eight surgeries last year to help her get pregnant. "I had a DNC after my miscarriage and I just went to the doctor this morning and I'm clear. But I'm exhausted," she declared. "Do I want to do this again? Do I want to go through and have another miscarriage? No. So do I give up? Do I not have a baby?"

Despite all that, Tellisha said she's putting her trust in a higher power. "I believe God can do anything. If it's meant for me to have kids it will happen. Only He will get the report for it. There's nothing a doctor can say that they did, there's nothing that I can say that I did, but if it's in my future and if God wants me to have it, then I will," she said.

Tellisha was also diagnosed with endometrial cancer, but she has been given the all clear thanks to chemo and radiation. She also said that her and her husband have looked into adoption.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.