Gulfport AD Bryan Caldwell one of 14 new members to be inducted in Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame

Bryan Caldwell began his head coaching career at Harrison Central in 1990 and guided the Red Rebels to the 1993 Division 8-5A championship. Under Caldwells' leadership that 1993 team posted 30 wins in 39 games and lost to Clinton in the 5A state title game in Jackson.

Caldwell was named Gulfport Admirals boys basketball head coach in 1993. In 2002, Caldwell guided his Admirals to the top of the mountain, winning the 5A State Championship with an overtime 75-63 win over Harrison Central. He says it was a special season with 37 wins and only 1 loss.

Caldwell said, "Honestly it felt like a burden was lifted off me to be quite honest. I put a lot of pressure on myself to do that. We won 34 games in a row. Won the 5A State Championship, ranked No. 1 in Mississippi. It was just a magical year. It was the year we closed B. Frank Brown gym and ten days later opened Bert Jenkins gym. So, just a storybook season."

Caldwell left the coaching ranks and was named principal at Bayou View Middle school for five years. In 2013 Caldwell was named Gulfport School District Director of Athletics. He says it's an honor being inducted into the Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame.

"Whenever you consider sports history and tradition of Gulfport, to think the Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame has seen me as worthy as part of that group is such a blessing and I'm real excited about being inducted, "said Caldwell.

Caldwell received another honor...named 2018 Athletic Director of the Year by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.

