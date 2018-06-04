Wounded combat veterans now have reserved parking at Edgewater Mall

You may notice some new purple parking signs on your next shopping trip.

A new program gives businesses a chance of honoring combat wounded veterans by giving them marked reserved parking.

Edgewater Mall currently has some in place. Mall manager Terry Powell says it's a kind gesture to honor people who have fought for our country.

"We provided three parking spots in different places in the mall, all here in front of Barefoot Billy's. We have one already being utilized by our wounder warrior here now" said Powell. "I just think it's a great opportunity for us to recognize them and show our appreciation and providing these spots for them."

The other two spots are near the food court and in the parking garage.

