Scientists hope to change how people think of jellyfish

Did you know that jellyfish protect baby fish from predators, which helps keep the fish population thriving.

Or that you can eat them? Jellyfish have no fat, are low in carbs and high in protein. Did you also know that some jellyfish, like the comb jellyfish, don't even sting at all.

Dr. Luciano Chiaverano, a research scientist at the USM Gulf Coast Research Lab and a jellyfish expert, led tonight's lecture to educate people about the misunderstood animals.

"I hope people go in the water and learn and say, and respect thee jellies and keep their distance but at the same time, they know that the jellies are not out to get them," said Chiaverano.

As the water in the Gulf warms up and we start to see more jellyfish appearing, there are things you could do to not only keep yourself safe, but to also stay informed.

"Jellies are magnificent animals and they are really fun to study. The more we know about them, the more we appreciate them, and the more we know about their role in the ecosystem and the benefits they have for us," Chiaverano added.

If you see a jellyfish on the beach this summer, don't hurt it. Acknowledge that they are cool animals, and if by chance, you do get stung by one be sure to keep either vinegar, a warm towel, or an antihistamine nearby to help relieve the sting.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.