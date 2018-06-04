Worker suffers severe injuries in restaurant construction accident

A construction worker was seriously injured after the site for a new restaurant in Gulfport collapsed. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A construction worker remains in the hospital and beginning what is expected to be a long road to recovery.

Willie Casting was severely injured over the weekend in a building accident in Gulfport at the new Patio 44 restaurant location. "I just thank God he's alive," said his wife Amy Casting.

The Louisiana-native was working on the construction of the new Patio 44 restaurant on Saturday when the structure came crashing down. At the time of the accident he was on a lift working to install trusses and rafters when Amy said he fell 15 feet.

"It was a life or death, he could have died any second," Casting said. Willie is expected to be in the hospital for at least a month. His wife said he sustained multiple fractures in his legs, his elbow is broken, along with three discs in his back. He has undergone a pair of surgeries since Saturday.

Ron Savell, the owner of Patio 44, said he believes this was the result of a wind gust that caused one of the trusses to fall, creating a domino effect.

Willie still isn't clear on the details of the accident. "He's still trying to remember, he tries everyday harder and harder," Amy said. "He tries to look at pictures and it may take a while for him to start knowing actually what happened."



Amy Casting is prepared to stand beside her husband and she's hopeful he will make a full recovery.



"He's doing really bad and I'm just asking for everybody's prayers at this point," she said. Amy is asking for community support through a GoFundMe account to help in her husband's recovery.

Patio 44 owner Ron Savell said construction will continue on Patio 44 and the restaurant is on track to open in early October.

