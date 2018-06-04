Loved ones remember teen killed in crash as "big and fun"

It's been a tough weekend and a tough day for the family and friends of Blayze Broadus and Jonathan McCommon.

The two 17-year-old Pascagoula High School students were killed this weekend in a car accident. Today, Broadus was memorialized at Arlington Baptist Church.

"Blayze lived big. When Blayze came in, he lit up the room,” said Robby Myrick, who remembers Blayze Broadus during his time as worship pastor at the Church of the Rock in Pascagoula. Myrick showed us posters covered with thoughts and well-wishes from Broadus's friends after he and fellow Pascagoula student Jonathan McCommon lost their lives in a weekend car accident.

"He was big, and he was fun,” Myrick said. "I think he's looking down today, no doubt. I think he would probably say 'Ya'll, it's my day,’ so we want to celebrate him for who he was and the fun he brought to our lives."

As friends and family streamed into Arlington Baptist Church, they mourned, grieved and watched the memorial video of Broadus, who was on his way to an early high school graduation. It's a fact not lost on Pascagoula High School Principal Anthony Herbert.

"It's very tough, and unfortunately when you're in education for a long time, especially working at the secondary level, you experience this more than you'd like to,” Herbert said. "We set up the Family Interactive Center on Saturday after we first heard about the news. It gave the kids a chance to just process and give each other support."

Blayze's life was celebrated in the way many say he would've wanted it.

"Today we want to celebrate Blayze, we want to minister to the family and we want to love on them,” Myrick added. “I think the serious and spiritual side of Blayze would say 'Hey, ya'll, count every day as significant.’ Don't let any day go by. Don't waste a day. Blayze was that kind of kid."

Tomorrow, Jonathan McCommon will be remembered at Arlington Baptist Church.

