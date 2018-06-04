Teams try to beat the heat during summer practices

It's been a tough weekend, and a tough day for the family and friends of Blayze Broadus and Jonthan McCommon. The two 17-year-old Pascagoula High School students were killed this weekend in a car accident.More >>
Football has become a year-round sport. With that in mind, attention to player safety is at the forefront, especially during summer practices.More >>
The Coast tourism industry is getting a big boost this week with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic getting underway.More >>
Law enforcement is working to instill positive values into the lives of young people in Harrison County. The kids are in for seven weeks of fun, but the Harrison County Sheriff's Department hopes they'll end their summer at BRAVE camp with some important character lessons, as well.More >>
Tuesday, June 5, Mississippians will vote in the congressional primary. Polls open at 7am and close at 7pm. Here's how to find out where you cast your ballot...More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >>
The Super Bowl winning Eagles were set to visit on Tuesday, but in a statement Trump said he canceled the visit because the whole team did not intend to attend.More >>
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.More >>
After nearly five million views and thousands of comments and shares, the report from the Lubbock Police Department says two officers were assaulted on Saturday, June 2 during a neighborhood water gun fight.More >>
Emma Grace Kennedy has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.More >>
Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.More >>
Police arrested a 42-year-old man for sexual assault and while his home they found hundreds of snakes, mice, and other reptiles.More >>
A Richland County deputy is facing social media backlash after alleged comments attributed to him have been called inappropriate by his employer.More >>
The dogs’ story made national news in May for their incredible bond and heart-wrenching story.More >>
