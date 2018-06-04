Teams try to beat the heat during summer practices

At Gulfport High School's football practice, water breaks for players are voluntary and can be done whenever a player feels it's necessary. (Photo source: WLOX)

Football has become a year-round sport. With that in mind, attention to player safety is at the forefront, especially during summer practices.

Right now, Gulfport High School is in the middle of summer conditioning drills and everyone is focused on beating the heat, and keeping players hydrated. During Monday’s workouts with the team and with the kids at a summer football camp, head football coach John Archie made sure there were numerous water breaks, along with conducting practice during the cooler parts of the day.

"The game of football has changed, so you don't have to do everything outside,” Archie said. "We do more stuff inside to still get the things you can accomplish outside in the heat, you can get done inside. Another big thing we try to do is work as early as possible. We're usually on the field at 7:30, or 7:45 at the latest every morning to kind of try to beat the heat to get the work done in the summer."

Coach Archie also added that water breaks for players are voluntary and can be done whenever a player feels it's necessary.

You don't have to be exercising like an athlete to become overwhelmed by the summer heat. It's important for everyone to know the signs and symptoms of Heat Stroke and Heat Exhaustion.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.