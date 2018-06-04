Where to vote and what you'll see on Tuesday's primary ballot

This voting machine, first used in the Presidential elections, is available for persons with disabilities to vote Tuesday. (Photo source: WLOX)

Tuesday, June 5, Mississippians will vote in the congressional primary. Polls open at 7am and close at 7pm. Remember, as long as you are in line at 7pm you will be allowed to vote.

If you're unsure where to cast your ballot, you can find that information on the Mississippi Secretary of State's website. Just enter your home address into the Polling Place Locator found here: http://www.sos.ms.gov/pollinglocator/default.aspx

Once you find your polling place, you'll also get a chance to see the ballots.

Mississippi has an open primary system, meaning you don't have to register with a political party and are free to choose which party's primary you'd like to vote in Tuesday. But remember, if a runoff race is held, only the voters who already voted in that party's primary or registered voters who didn't vote at all are allowed to cast a ballot in the runoff.

Tuesday, Democrats will choose from six candidates for Senate: David Baria, Jensen Bohren, Jerone Garland, Victor D. Maurice Jr, Omeria Scott, and Howard Sherman. Only one Democrat is on the ballot for Representative of the 4th Congressional District: Jeramey Anderson.

Republicans will choose between two candidates for Senate: Richard Warren Boyanton and Roger F. Wicker. Two Republicans are also on the ballot for Representative of the 4th Congressional District: Steven Palazzo and E. Brian Rose.

Mississippi's second Senate seat is also up for grabs, but you won't see that race on Tuesday's primary ballot. Governor Bryant appointed Cindy Hyde-Smith to temporarily fill the seat vacated by Thad Cochran. But a special election November 6 - without party labels - will determine who will serve the remainder of Cochran's term. If a runoff is needed for that race, it will be held November 27.

Remember to bring your photo ID to the polls. Mississippi voters are required to show one of the following IDs in order to vote:

A driver's license

A photo ID issued by a branch, department or entity of the State of Mississippi

A United States passport

A government employee ID card

A firearms license

A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community/junior college

A United States military ID

A tribal photo ID

Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government

A Mississippi Voter Identification Card

If you have any questions about Tuesday's races, you can call the Mississippi Secretary of State's Office at 1-800-829-6786.

