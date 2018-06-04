Pascagoula seniors mourn sudden loss of two classmates

Friends have been leaving flowers, balloons, and words of rememberance on the utility pole at the corner of Hwy 90 and Pascagoula Street. (Photo source: Corey Crockett, Jr.)

Sunday night, their friends and classmates gathered at the spot where the two boys lost their lives and held a candlelight vigil. (Photo source: Ashton Smith)

Family and friends are in mourning today as they prepare to lay to rest one of two Pascagoula teens killed in a car crash late Friday night. Blayze Broadus and Jonathan McCommon, both 17-years old, died in the crash at Pascagoula Street and Highway 90.

A service to honor Blayze's life is being held Monday at Arlington Baptist Church, followed by his funeral at Griffin Cemetery in Moss Point. Jonathan's funeral service will be Tuesday at Arlington Baptist, with the burial following at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula.

In the fall, Blayze and Jonathan would have been seniors at Pascagoula High School. Sunday night, their friends and classmates gathered at the spot where the two boys lost their lives and held a candlelight vigil. Senior class President Cameron Wells said a prayer of healing for the class.

Friends have been leaving flowers, balloons, and words of remembrance on the utility pole at the corner of Hwy 90 and Pascagoula Street.

The crash is still under investigation.

According to his obituary, Jonathan was a Boy Scout, who recently completed his Life Scout rank and was working towards an Eagle Scout rank. He was a member of the youth groups at Ingalls Avenue Baptist Church and Arlington Baptist Church, where he dedicated himself to mission work, including a mission trip to Guatemala last year. He played baseball for nine years in the Pascagoula Youth Baseball league and enjoyed lacrosse, hunting, and fishing.

Blayze was set to graduate from Pascagoula High early in December, said his obituary. His friends and family say he loved hunting, fishing, and his truck. He also attended Arlington Baptist Church.

Pascagoula teens Jonathan McCommon, left, and Blayze Broadus, right. (Source: O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home)

