Pascagoula seniors mourn sudden loss of two classmates - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pascagoula seniors mourn sudden loss of two classmates

Sunday night, their friends and classmates gathered at the spot where the two boys lost their lives and held a candlelight vigil. (Photo source: Ashton Smith) Sunday night, their friends and classmates gathered at the spot where the two boys lost their lives and held a candlelight vigil. (Photo source: Ashton Smith)
Friends have been leaving flowers, balloons, and words of rememberance on the utility pole at the corner of Hwy 90 and Pascagoula Street. (Photo source: Corey Crockett, Jr.) Friends have been leaving flowers, balloons, and words of rememberance on the utility pole at the corner of Hwy 90 and Pascagoula Street. (Photo source: Corey Crockett, Jr.)
Senior Class President Cameron Wells said a prayer for the class at a Sunday night vigil. (Photo source: Corey Crockett, Jr.) Senior Class President Cameron Wells said a prayer for the class at a Sunday night vigil. (Photo source: Corey Crockett, Jr.)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Family and friends are in mourning today as they prepare to lay to rest one of two Pascagoula teens killed in a car crash late Friday night. Blayze Broadus and Jonathan McCommon, both 17-years old, died in the crash at Pascagoula Street and Highway 90.

A service to honor Blayze's life is being held Monday at Arlington Baptist Church, followed by his funeral at Griffin Cemetery in Moss Point. Jonathan's funeral service will be Tuesday at Arlington Baptist, with the burial following at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula.

In the fall, Blayze and Jonathan would have been seniors at Pascagoula High School. Sunday night, their friends and classmates gathered at the spot where the two boys lost their lives and held a candlelight vigil. Senior class President Cameron Wells said a prayer of healing for the class. 

Friends have been leaving flowers, balloons, and words of remembrance on the utility pole at the corner of Hwy 90 and Pascagoula Street. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

According to his obituary, Jonathan was a Boy Scout, who recently completed his Life Scout rank and was working towards an Eagle Scout rank. He was a member of the youth groups at Ingalls Avenue Baptist Church and Arlington Baptist Church, where he dedicated himself to mission work, including a mission trip to Guatemala last year. He played baseball for nine years in the Pascagoula Youth Baseball league and enjoyed lacrosse, hunting, and fishing.

Blayze was set to graduate from Pascagoula High early in December, said his obituary. His friends and family say he loved hunting, fishing, and his truck. He also attended Arlington Baptist Church.

Pascagoula teens Jonathan McCommon, left, and Blayze Broadus, right. (Source: O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home)

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Big boats, big fish and big money at fishing tournament in Biloxi

    Big boats, big fish and big money at fishing tournament in Biloxi

    Monday, June 4 2018 4:56 PM EDT2018-06-04 20:56:56 GMT
    Teams are getting ready for the 22nd annual Missisippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic tournament. (Photo Source: WLOX)Teams are getting ready for the 22nd annual Missisippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic tournament. (Photo Source: WLOX)

    The Coast tourism industry is getting a big boost this week with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic getting underway.

    More >>

    The Coast tourism industry is getting a big boost this week with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic getting underway.

    More >>

  • Students learn character traits at Harrison County camp

    Students learn character traits at Harrison County camp

    Monday, June 4 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-06-04 20:13:48 GMT
    Harrison County Sheriff's Deputies are helping elementary students be BRAVE this summer. (Photo Source: WLOX)Harrison County Sheriff's Deputies are helping elementary students be BRAVE this summer. (Photo Source: WLOX)
    Harrison County Sheriff's Deputies are helping elementary students be BRAVE this summer. (Photo Source: WLOX)Harrison County Sheriff's Deputies are helping elementary students be BRAVE this summer. (Photo Source: WLOX)

    Law enforcement is working to instill positive values into the lives of young people in Harrison County.  The kids are in for seven weeks of fun, but the Harrison County Sheriff's Department hopes they'll end their summer at BRAVE camp with some important character lessons, as well.

    More >>

    Law enforcement is working to instill positive values into the lives of young people in Harrison County.  The kids are in for seven weeks of fun, but the Harrison County Sheriff's Department hopes they'll end their summer at BRAVE camp with some important character lessons, as well.

    More >>

  • Where to vote and what you'll see on Tuesday's primary ballot

    Where to vote and what you'll see on Tuesday's primary ballot

    Monday, June 4 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:53:27 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5, Mississippians will vote in the congressional primary. Polls open at 7am and close at 7pm. (Photo source: WLOX)Tuesday, June 5, Mississippians will vote in the congressional primary. Polls open at 7am and close at 7pm. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Tuesday, June 5, Mississippians will vote in the congressional primary. Polls open at 7am and close at 7pm. Here's how to find out where you cast your ballot...

    More >>

    Tuesday, June 5, Mississippians will vote in the congressional primary. Polls open at 7am and close at 7pm. Here's how to find out where you cast your ballot...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly