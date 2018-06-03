Freedom riders journey cross county to honor disabled veterans - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Freedom riders journey cross county to honor disabled veterans

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
An all-women motorcycle troupe passed through Biloxi on a cross-country journey to honor disabled vets. (Photo Source: WLOX) An all-women motorcycle troupe passed through Biloxi on a cross-country journey to honor disabled vets. (Photo Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

An impressive sight rolled into the new VFW post 2434 in Biloxi tonight.

Dozens of female motorcyclists made their way to the new location, on a journey to 23 states in 18 days. It's the sixth annual Women's Freedom Ride.The all female group aims to raise funds and awareness for disabled veterans. They began their ride yesterday in Charleston South Carolina and will continue on west tomorrow.

"This year we are raising money to send five one hundred percent disabled veterans and their caregiver, because the caregiver goes through a lot every day," explained Karen Collins, event organizer. "They're going on a retreat. After that, we'll pay the medical expenses for a robotic prosthetic for a female veteran who lost her arm in service because they deserve everything we can do for them."

Collins says the group will post location stops on its Facebook page so people can catch up with them on the road. For more information, you can also visit www.womensfreedomride.org.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

