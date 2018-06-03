Hiura, Brewers' top-rated prospect, ready to show out in Biloxi

Nobody expected Keston Hiura's rise through the Brewers system to take very long. Just about a year after being drafted ninth overall, the California native continued on that path, making his AA debut here in Biloxi on June 1st.

"You play every day to get to that point eventually in the big leagues," Hiura told WLOX shortly after his arrival at MGM Park. "Every step, every game counts and I'm happy to be here today."

Carrying the label of 'top-rated prospect' in Brewers system brings excitement for Shuckers fans, and expectations for Hiura. However, the 21-year-old doesn't let the pressure impact his game.

"I don't really think about it," Hiura said of the fanfare. "I just go out there (and) play the game I've played since I was four. Just compete on the field, give it my all and do whatever I can to help the team win."

While many consider Hiura the Brewers' second baseman of the future, that plan that was temporarily put on hold. During his time with the Single-A Carolina Mudcats, Huira spent the first 28 games of 2018 at designated hitter due to arm soreness. However having spent the last 17 games at second base, including the last two with the Shuckers, Hiura said he's good to go.

"I haven't had any problems so far, (my arm) feels healthy right now," Hiura said. "I'm glad to be back on the field. DH'ing was fun and all, but I'm glad to be back on the field and engaged in the game."

With Hiura on board, the Shuckers now boast each of the Brewers' last four first round draft picks with Hiura, Corey Ray, Trent Grisham and Kodi Mederios. This gives Biloxi a roster loaded with young talent, ready to make a run at a Southern League Championship.

"The talent now, especially with Keston here, the lineup here is pretty incredible," Jake Gatewood said. "It's fun to play with this lineup. It's always fun to surround yourself with good players, and Keston just adding to that is gonna be huge."

