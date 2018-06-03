Life vest borrowing station in Gulfport aims to save lives

Picture this scenario: It's getting warm outside so you decide to go out on the boat. You get ready to spend a day on the water to cool off, only to get to the harbor and realize you don’t have a life jacket.

Don't worry, because Riemann Funeral Home has you covered with a life jacket loaner station. The way it works is simple. You take a life jacket before you get on the boat and return when you come back.

"It has life jackets here that people can take if they need an extra one or if they need one to fit better, or whatever the case may be. There's children's jackets, there's adult jackets of all sizes," said Chad Riemann, the life jacket station sponsor.

Riemann applied to have the stand installed through a grant from the sea toll foundation. It’s only been there for a few weeks, but it is already getting a lot of attention

“Our original post on Facebook about the stand and it being installed here was shared many many times. We even had some feedback about people saying that they had used one and put it back. That’s exactly what it was designed for,” added Riemann.

The saying, "It’s better to be safe than to be sorry", is especially true when you’re out boating.

“Accidents happen. You never know when that might happen so in our lives every day we do everything we can to prevent those and this is just one more way to do that,” Riemann said.

A similar life jacket sharing program exists in Bay St. Louis. “There have been others at some of the harbors in the past, but hurricanes and such have taken some of those,” said Riemann. He says he is happy to do his part in keeping people alive.

The Riemann Family asks that if you have any gently used life jackets that you would like to donate, you can bring them to any funeral home location.

