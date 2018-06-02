Early Runs Pad M-Braves Win in Series Finale

An early 6-0 lead for the Mississippi Braves (25-30) was enough to defeat the Biloxi Shuckers (33-22) in the final game of a five-game series at MGM Park on Saturday night.More >>
A go-ahead solo blast by Trent Grisham in the eighth inning lifted the Biloxi Shuckers (33-21) to a 5-4 win over the Mississippi Braves (24-30) on Friday night at MGM Park. In his Shuckers' debut, Brewers #1 prospect Keston Hiura reached base twice and recorded his first hit at the Double-A level.More >>
