Early Runs Pad M-Braves Win in Series Finale

An early 6-0 lead for the Mississippi Braves (25-30) was enough to defeat the Biloxi Shuckers (33-22) in the final game of a five-game series at MGM Park on Saturday night.

The Braves tagged RHP Trey Supak (L, 0-1) for all six runs in innings two through four. Alex Jackson started the scoring with a solo home run in the second. The third inning proved to be the big one for Mississippi. Tyler Marlette, Tyler Neslony and Connor Lien all collected RBI-doubles on the way to four runs in the frame. A Marlette RBI-single an inning later provided all the scoring the M-Braves would need.

Supak had his shining moments over his four innings as well. In his home debut for the Shuckers, the righty struck out seven over four innings. The bullpen kept the game within a reasonable distance, firing off five combined scoreless innings. LHP Brad Kuntz and RHP Miguel Sanchez each hurled two frames while striking out three. In his organizational debut, RHP Daniel Reynolds struck out two of the four batters he faced in the seventh inning.

Brewers #1 prospect Keston Hiura collected his first double with the Shuckers. The second baseman went 2-for-4, while Jake Hager added a multi-hit night as well.

The Shuckers take their three-and-a-half game lead in the South Division to Pensacola for the start of a ten-game road trip. RHP Thomas Jankins (6-3, 5.01) gets the ball in Game One as he opposes Pensacola's RHP Daniel Wright (2-3, 4.98) on Sunday night at 5:05 PM CT.