Harrison Co. deputies investigate back-to-back armed robberies

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two armed robberies in Harrison County. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two armed robberies in Harrison County. Both robberies were committed Saturday and happened next door to each other.

Sheriff Troy Peterson says deputies responded to the Long Beach Shell gas station on County Farm Road after a report of an armed robbery was made around 1:25 am. According to Peterson, as deputies were responding to the call, another armed robbery call was reported at the Chevron Station just next door to the Shell.

Peterson says deputies learned three black males entered the Shell station armed with semiautomatic handguns and demanded money from the clerk.

Deputies say all three males were wearing hooded-style dark jackets with bandanas covering their faces.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the three males then traveled on foot next door to the Chevron, according to deputies. Deputies say the clerk was also held at gunpoint and an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the register.

Deputies say the three suspects were reportedly last seen fleeing the scene on foot going south on County Farm Road.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 228-896-0678.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.