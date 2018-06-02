Victim transported to hospital after construction accident in Gulfport

One person has been transported to Gulfport Memorial Hospital after part of Patio 44's building frame collapsed on the victim. Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt reported the victim was working in a bucket truck at the construction site when part of the frame collapsed, knocking the victim about 15 feet out of the truck.

Beyerstedt said the victim is going in and out of consciousness and has a fractured ankle. He also reported the victim may have a possible head injury. A representative with AMR says the victim's injuries are considered non-critical.

According to the Chief, after firefighters arrived at the scene and were clearing people out, the other side of the frame collapsed. No other injuries were reported as a result of the second collapse.

The victim was working with a construction crew on the building frame.

Patio 44 is a new restaurant under construction in Gulfport.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.