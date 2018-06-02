Jeepin' the Coast is off to a good start

A smaller scale version of this event used to run in the middle of Cruisin' the Coast, but now it has an entire weekend to itself. (Photo source: WLOX)

Move over Cruisin' The Coast and make way for Jeepin' The Coast! South Mississippi is playing host to a new event catered specifically to Jeep Wranglers.

Any jeep driver will tell you, summer days like this are best spent with the top down and the doors off. A lot of jeeps are on the Coast this weekend.

A smaller scale version of this event used to run in the middle of Cruisin' the Coast, but now it has an entire weekend to itself.

"Honestly, it’s a great feeling," said Jennifer Moran, an event organizer.

The Jeepers ride for fun, but they also cruise for a cause.

"The one we did in October, that money was dog-eared for breast cancer. But this money that we get from this event will go toward any form of cancer, and it’s for people with everyday living expenses," said Moran.

Jeeps are known for their iconic 7 slot grills and round headlights, but it's easy to notice that no two jeeps are alike.

Matthew Wisniewski, a jeep owner, was quick to say that "everybody has their own personality. They all have their different aspect on how they want to model their jeep."

The diversity among the vehicles and their drivers is worth noticing too.

"That’s also what I like about it because you get different perspectives on different people," said Wisniewski.

"We've had everything from the cheapest of the cheap to the highest of the high. There's no... how do you say it? There's no wrong. When you're in a Wrangler, it doesn't matter. As long as you're in a Wrangler, it's all good," added Moran.

The Jeep riders have a jam-packed schedule of events that extends from Waveland down to Ocean Springs.

