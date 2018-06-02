Pascagoula River Audubon Center hosts Smithsonian exhibit 'Water/Ways'

If you want to get your hands on a Smithsonian exhibit right here on the Coast, you better hurry! The Pascagoula River Audubon Center is home to the 'Water/Ways' exhibition for five weeks.

"I learned a lot, how cogon grass and all these other invasive species will hurt the river and hurt all the animals, and destroy eggs," said Dario May.

He and his classmates put on a skit to show off what they've learned about our ecosystem.

"It's about the Pascagoula River- the threats to it," added Addison Boskovich.

They performed their play on day one of the new exhibit at the center in Pascagoula. 'Water/Ways' is now on display, and it's on loan courtesy of the Smithsonian.

"It's an exhibit all about water. How it shapes landscapes, how it influences religions and cultures. Basically, anything you can envision about water is described in this exhibit," said Programs Manager Erin Parker.

She said it has taken about a year to get 'Water/Ways' here, and it's well worth it.

"So, you're really being asked to think a lot about water," Parker added.

The exhibit is five interactive panels.

"You sort of get to control water, and do all these different things, and see what happens. It really mimics the reality that communities face when they're dealing with. Well, if we change the water coming in from precipitation and it does one thing, how does it impact everything else? It really shows you how water really connects every part of our lives."

Visitors also get the chance to spy in on some turtles and fish, all while learning more about our waterways.

"I think the exhibit is kinda cool," Addison said.

"I hope people start protecting the river more, start taking down all those invasive weeds and stuff," Dario added.

'Water/Ways' is open for five weeks and then will pack up and move to Meridian, MS. Click here for ticket prices and learn more about the exhibit.

