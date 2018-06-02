Cancer survivors treated to live music and free food

Cancer survivors on the Coast were treated to live entertainment and free food Saturday at Lighthouse Park in Pascagoula. This is the third year for Cancer Survivor Day, hosted by Singing River Health System.

The event recognizes those who have beat cancer and some still battling the disease.

"Speaking to other people and hearing their stories, it's wonderful to know there's other people that's going through something similar or close to what you're going through. It just feels good to have something that understands the pain and different symptoms you go through," said Ocatvius Kirkland, who's battling lung cancer.

Organizers say each year; more and more cancer survivors and their families venture out to Lighthouse Park for the event.

Saturday also marked National Cancer Survivor's Day.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.