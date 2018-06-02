Funeral services announced for Pascagoula teens killed in weekend crash

Families across Pascagoula are saying goodbye to two teenagers killed in a car crash over the weekend.

Blayze Broadus and Jonathan McCommon died overnight Friday after the vehicle they were in hit a utility pole in Pascagoula. Both 17-year old boys were heading into their senior year at Pascagoula High School.

Memorial grows for 2 Pascagoula teens killed in a car crash. Blayze Broadus and Jonathan McCommon died overnight Friday after the car they were in hit a utility pole at Pascagoula St. and Hwy 90. pic.twitter.com/SPOYtsafYI — Taren Reed (@TarenWLOX) June 3, 2018

On Monday, a service to honor Blayze's life will be held at 1 p.m. at Arlington Baptist Church on Market Street. He will then be laid to rest at Griffin Cemetery in Moss Point. Jonathan's funeral service will be on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Arlington Baptist, with the burial following at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula.

According to his obituary, Jonathan was a Boy Scout, who recently completed his Life Scout rank and was working towards an Eagle Scout rank. He was a member of the youth groups at Ingalls Avenue Baptist Church and Arlington Baptist Church, where he dedicated himself to mission work, including a mission trip to Guatemala last year. He played baseball for nine years in the Pascagoula Youth Baseball league and enjoyed lacrosse, hunting, and fishing.



Blayze was set to graduate from Pascagoula High early in December, said his obituary. His friends and family say he loved hunting, fishing, and his truck. He also attended Arlington Baptist Church.



Police said the vehicle the boys were in, a 2002 Toyota, was headed eastbound on Highway 90 just after midnight Friday when it struck a utility pole on the southwest corner of Pascagoula Street. The vehicle's driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the other teenager was taken to the hospital. He died shortly after. Police have not given any other details about the crash, saying only that it is under investigation.

Emotional and heartfelt tributes began pouring onto social media early Saturday, posted by fellow students and friends, family members, and others in the tight-knit community. Scranton's Restaurant was one of many that posted on Facebook, saying both Broadus and McCommon will forever be a part of the Scranton's family. Friends of the boys tell us they were both employed at the downtown eatery.

