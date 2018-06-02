Community mourning 2 Pascagoula teens killed in overnight crash

Two Pascagoula High students are being remembered after they were killed overnight Friday in a car crash.

A post from the school identified Blayze Broadus and Jonathan McCommon, both 17, as the two teenagers who died. The crash happened early Saturday morning, just after midnight, on Highway 90 at the Pascagoula Street intersection.

Police said the vehicle the boys were in, a 2002 Toyota, was headed eastbound on the highway when it struck a utility pole on the southwest corner of Pascagoula Street. The vehicle's driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the other teenager was taken to the hospital. He died shortly after. Police have not given any other details about the crash, saying only that it is under investigation.

According to friends, both teenagers were set to be seniors at Pascagoula High in the upcoming school year.

Emotional and heartfelt tributes began pouring onto social media early Saturday, posted by fellow students and friends, family members, and others in the tight-knit community. Scranton's Restaurant was one of many that posted on Facebook, saying both Broadus and McCommon will forever be a part of the Scranton's family. Friends of the boys tell us they were both employed at the downtown eatery.

Pascagoula High School says there will be grief counselors at the Family Interactive Center on Market Street at 2 p.m. Saturday to help any students, staff, or community members who need help processing the tragic loss.

