HAPPENING TODAY: Celebrating all things berry in downtown Ocean Springs

The 13th annual Red, White, and Blueberry Festival is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Ocean Springs.

Fingers and teeth alike will be stained with the sweet sticky juice of strawberries and blueberries as people make their way out for the 13th annual Red, White, and Blue Festival in Ocean Springs this weekend.

With free samples, recipes, and demonstrations, dozens of vendors will be out to celebrate all things berry.

The free event will allow festivalgoers the chance to sample from a variety of fresh berries and shop from a variety of regional vendors. Cooking demonstrations will be offered using the juicy fruit, and people will even have the chance to purchase berry bushes to try their hand at growing their own sweet treat. Aside from berries, there will also be freshly grown peaches, tomatoes, and other vegetables.

The event is hosted by the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce's Main Street Tourism Bureau, who will also be on hand, offering free vanilla ice cream topped with blueberries and strawberries.

The Red, White, and Blueberry Festival is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Chamber of Commerce, which is located at 1000 Washington Avenue.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.