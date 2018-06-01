Hiura makes Shuckers debut in 5-4 win over M-Braves - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hiura makes Shuckers debut in 5-4 win over M-Braves

The Brewers' top-rated prospect Keston Hiura makes his Biloxi Shuckers debut (WLOX Sports)
BILOXI, MS (Biloxi Shuckers) -

A go-ahead solo blast by Trent Grisham in the eighth inning lifted the Biloxi Shuckers (33-21) to a 5-4 win over the Mississippi Braves (24-30) on Friday night at MGM Park. In his Shuckers' debut, Brewers #1 prospect Keston Hiura reached base twice and recorded his first hit at the Double-A level.

The Shuckers took the lead on three separate occasions throughout the game. Jake Gatewood started the scoring in the bottom of the third when he stepped up with the bases loaded. The first baseman doubled down the left field line to score all three base runners, handing Biloxi a 3-0 lead.

LHP Kodi Medeiros only ran into trouble in the top of the fourth inning, where the M-Braves plated three runs of their own on four singles. Only one run was earned because Lucas Erceg committed an error that turned a would-be double play into first and second with nobody out. Luis Marte delivered the game-tying hit with two outs to score Carlos Martinez.

Biloxi reclaimed the lead in the fifth when starter RHP Andres Santiago issued a wild pitch that brought home Gatewood. Up 4-3 heading to the seventh, defensive substitute Daniel Lockhart slapped a ball into the breeze that whistled out to left off LHP Nick Ramirez (W, 7-0), tying the game at four. Ramirez's ended up earning his seventh win, the most in the Southern League.

In the bottom of the eighth, Grisham delivered the final blow against LHP Adam McCreery (L, 2-4). He, too, used the prevailing winds in left to secure his second home run of the season and give the Shuckers a 5-4 advantage. RHP Nate Griep (S, 18) did what he does best in the ninth, recording his league-leading 18th save with a 1-2-3 frame.

The Shuckers look to claim the final game of the series on Saturday night. RHP Trey Supak (0-0, 3.60) battles RHP Enderson Franco (1-4, 4.61) at 6:35 PM CT.

