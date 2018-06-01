Benefit to be held for Gautier firefighter

Danny Kauppi was in a critical car accident April 10 and has been in a coma since the accident. (Danny Kauppi Benefit)

A benefit helping a Gautier firefighter will be held Saturday, June 9 at Just One More Bar and Grill in Gautier.

Danny Kauppi was in a critical car accident April 10 and has been in a coma since the accident.

Kauppi was moved to The Shepherds Center, a non-profit hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, two weeks ago. Friends say the firefighter has made some progress but still has a long way to recovery. The benefit will help raise money to assist his wife and children as they travel back and forth from MS to visit him in Georgia.

Friends say there will be raffles, a 50/50 pot, door prizes, entertainment, $10 food plates, and a $500 plus payout poker run.

An account at the Singing River Federal Credit Union has been made for donations under Danny Kauppi Benefit.

For more information contact Shawna Bicknell at 228-282-5148 or Wendy Burton at 337-853-7799.

