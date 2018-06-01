Oklahoma sends MSU to loser's bracket in Tallahassee Regional while Oxford Regional is postponed

Mississippi State finds itself in an elimination game following a 20-10 loss to Oklahoma in the opening game at the Tallahassee Regional. Konnor Pilkington received the starting nod for the Bulldogs. The former East Central High School ace gave up 6 runs (five earned) on six hits before being lifted with one out in the top of the fourth inning.

Mississippi State (31-26) cracked four home runs against Oklahoma and led 10-7 after six innings. Rowdey Jordan, Elijah MacNamee, Dustin Skelton and Tanner Allen each belted home runs. The Bulldogs ended the day with a 12-hit attack.

However, the Sooners (37-23) demolished Mississippi State pitching with 22 hits and scored nine runs in the seventh inning at Dick Howser Stadium.

The Bulldogs will face the Samford-Florida State loser at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Ole Miss (46-15) is hosting the Oxford Regional, but the weather didn't cooperate on Friday. A torrential downpour forced a postponement until Saturday. Missouri State and Tennessee State are slated to open the regional at noon on Saturday. Saint Louis and Ole Miss are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. following game one.

The Rebels will send ace Ryan Rolison on the mound against Saint Louis. Rolison said, "I'm going to try to find all three of my pitches early and establish the inside of the plate and then from there just compete and fill up the zone and let my defense work behind me."

