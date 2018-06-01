Traffic backed up on Cowan/Lorraine Road - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Traffic backed up on Cowan/Lorraine Road

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
A multi-car accident has traffic backed up on Cowan/Lorraine Road in front of the Mississippi Power-Watson Plant. (Photo source: WLOX) A multi-car accident has traffic backed up on Cowan/Lorraine Road in front of the Mississippi Power-Watson Plant. (Photo source: WLOX)
AMR, firefighters and police have arrived at the scene. (Photo source: WLOX) AMR, firefighters and police have arrived at the scene. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A multi-car accident had traffic backed up on Cowan/Lorraine Road in front of the Mississippi Power-Watson Plant Friday afternoon. 

AMR, firefighters and police were present at the scene. Motorist were advised to avoid the area, if possible.

