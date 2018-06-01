AMR, firefighters and police have arrived at the scene. (Photo source: WLOX)

A multi-car accident has traffic backed up on Cowan/Lorraine Road in front of the Mississippi Power-Watson Plant. (Photo source: WLOX)

A multi-car accident had traffic backed up on Cowan/Lorraine Road in front of the Mississippi Power-Watson Plant Friday afternoon.

AMR, firefighters and police were present at the scene. Motorist were advised to avoid the area, if possible.

RIGHT NOW: multi-car accident in front of Plant Watson just south of I-10 snarls northbound traffic on Cowan/Lorraine Rd in @CityofGulfport Traffic backed up south of drawbridge @WLOX pic.twitter.com/z4tiEAzlGA — Meggan Gray (@MegganGray) June 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.