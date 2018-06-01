Car accident blocks traffic on Hwy 90 in Gulfport

Sgt. Clayton Fulks with the Gulfport Police Department said Hwy 90 will only be backed up for a short while. (Photo source: WLOX)

The area should be avoided, if possible. (Photo source: WLOX)

Police have cleared one of the westbound lanes on Hwy 90 and are working to clear the other. An accident on Kelly Avenue and Highway 90 in Gulfport caused both lanes to be blocked. Sgt. Clayton Fulks with the Gulfport Police Department said Hwy 90 will only be backed up for a short while.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident.

Minor injuries have been reported. Police are currently cleaning up the scene. The area should be avoided, if possible.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.