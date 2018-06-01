Gulfport police arrest woman for felony Credit Card Fraud

We're highlighting stories from across the Mississippi Gulf Coast that are guaranteed to make you feel good.More >>
A benefit helping a Gautier firefighter will be held Saturday, June 9 at Just One More Bar and Grill in Gautier.More >>
A multi-car accident has traffic backed up on Cowan/Lorraine Road in front of the Mississippi Power-Watson Plant.More >>
Mississippi State failed to get the job done in game one at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional and dropped a 20-10 decision to Oklahoma. Rainy weather postponed the Oxford Regional until Saturday.More >>
Thursday’s manhunt in north Harrison County became successful for the Sheriff's Department when one of the county's K-9 units captured the escaped inmate.More >>
Hill’s fiancée, Monique Davis, said her “heart just dropped” when she heard the ruling.More >>
A man from Charlottesville, Virginia - who openly admits to being a pedophile - is running for Congress.More >>
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.More >>
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a home Thursday morning on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.More >>
Six teachers at Moselle Elementary School continue to be intricately tied together. Kayla Young, Breann Archie, Kristi Cutrer, Jessica Ledlow, Aimee Hinton, and Noemi Hernandez often share students, Sharpies and HI-LITER’s. And now, the women can add swapping mommy tips to that list as they recently welcomed five infant girls and a single bouncing boy to the world.More >>
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.More >>
55-year-old David Branham’s left eye, his legs, and his back show vivid reminders of a brutal attack.More >>
According to Chester County EMS, emergency officials were dispatched for a hard landing at SkyDive Carolina in Chester.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
