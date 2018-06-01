Gulfport police arrest woman for felony Credit Card Fraud

Demaniou was located and arrested without incident. (Photo source: Gulfport PD)

Gulfport police arrested Donna Rae Demaniou, 52, for one count of felony Credit Card Fraud Wednesday.

Police say they were contacted on May 12 on a complaint of credit card fraud. According to police, the victim reported someone had made multiple purchases all over Gulfport totaling over $900.

A Gulfport detective investigated where the card had been used. After obtaining video surveillance video, police identified Demaniou as a suspect.

Demaniou was located and arrested without incident. She has been processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set at $50,000.

