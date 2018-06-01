CPR training offered for National CPR Awareness Week

Several medical agencies across the nation are using this week to stress the importance of being able to perform these life-saving routines. (Photo source: WLOX)

June 1-7 is National CPR and AED Awareness Week. In an effort to train Gulf Coast residents, the American Heart Association and its partners are hosting CPR Week training sessions in Jackson, Harrison, and Hancock Counties this week.

The American Red Cross says:

Sudden cardiac arrest claims the lives of thousands of people in this country every year. If someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest, their heart suddenly stops beating, stopping blood flow to the brain and other vital organs. Many sudden cardiac arrest victims die before getting to a hospital. However, people can make a difference and save lives by learning a few simple steps.

The following training sessions have been scheduled this week:

Jackson County, MS

Wednesday, June 6, 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm, Walmart Ocean Springs, 3911 Bienville Blvd.

Wednesday, June 6, 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm, Walmart Pascagoula, 4253 Denny Ave.

Harrison County, MS

Friday, June 1, 9 am - 12 pm, Neighborhood Market - Gulfport, 11333 US 49

Friday, June 1, 11 am - 2 pm, Walmart D'Iberville, 3615 Sangani Blvd.

Monday, June 4, 4 pm to 8 pm, Planet Fitness Biloxi, 2390 Pass Road

Monday, June 4, 4 pm - 8 pm, Planet Fitness Gulfport, 12273 US 49

Hancock County, MS

Friday, June 1, 2 pm - 4 pm, Walmart Pass Christian, 1617 East Beach Blvd

According to the American Heart Association, nationally, 90% of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests don’t survive. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. Therefore, citizens should learn Hands-Only CPR in order to respond to cardiac events immediately and increase survival chances for those undergoing cardiac events.

CPR is short for cardiopulmonary resuscitation. For more information about Hands-Only CPR, please visit here.

