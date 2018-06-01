City of Biloxi to test hurricane siren system at noon

If you hear a loud siren at noon on Friday, don't be alarmed. The City of Biloxi is testing its hurricane siren system. According to a B-alert sent out by the city at 11:30 a.m., the test will last one minute as the city ensures that the system works correctly.

Friday also marks the start of hurricane season, which runs through Nov. 30. In an exclusive 30-minute special, the WLOX First Alert Weather Team will have everything you need to know about how to prepare for the upcoming season, as well as what experts are predicting. That special, titled Prepare South Mississippi, airs TONIGHT at 6:30 p.m. on WLOX-CBS

