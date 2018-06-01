Where tropical systems tend to form in June

Some names on this season's list may look familiar. The same name lists are recycled every six years. The World Meteorological Organization only retires names it deems as catastrophic loss to life and property.

Over the last 50 years, June storms have tended to mainly form in the Gulf or western Caribbean or near the Bahamas.

The 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season starts today on June 1st.

Typical June tropical hot spots include the Gulf of Mexico, the western Caribbean Sea, and areas near the Bahamas in the western Atlantic Ocean.

Those areas are the usual breeding grounds for June tropical activity. Gulf systems often take tracks northward, making landfalls along the Gulf Coast region.

Remember, hurricanes are wind storms even though they pose other threats too like flooding rains, life-threatening storm surge, and tornadoes.

The hurricane wind scale, also known as the Saffir-Simpson Scale, ranks hurricanes into five categories-- the stronger the wind, the higher the category: tropical depressions have wind speeds less than 35 miles per hour, tropical storms have winds between 35 and 73 miles per hour, category one hurricanes have winds between 74 and 95 miles per hour, category two is 96 to 110 miles per hour, category three is 111 to 129 miles per hour, category four is 130 to 156 miles per hour, and category five is anything higher than that.

"That's why we pay such close attention during hurricane season," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "Tropical systems have the capability to rapidly become stronger. And these systems can cause devastating damage if they strike land."

"In June, the Gulf & west Caribbean waters are much warmer than out in the far Atlantic," Williams continued. "With storms possibly forming so close to home, you don't have as long to track them before they make landfall. So, they sometimes appear suddenly. But, since they don't last very long, they usually don't become very strong either."

