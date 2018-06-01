Free legal clinics offered for low-income residents

Low-income people who need help with family law matters, such as guardianships to enroll children in school, uncontested divorce, legal name change and emancipation, may be able to find legal assistance at one of 30 clinics happening across the state this month.

Clinics are designed to give people enough basic legal advice and directions so that they can handle simple legal matters on their own in Chancery Court. Attorneys at the legal clinics will help clients prepare documents, give limited legal advice and help them get ready to go to court on their own.

People seeking legal assistance must register in advance and be screened for eligibility based on income. To register for legal assistance with Mississippi Legal Services, fill out this Intake Form or call 800-498-1804.

Eligibility to attend a clinic is limited to people whose income is at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. For example, that would be an annual income of $24,280 or less for an individual; an annual income of $32,920 or less for a two-person household; $41,560 or less for a family of three; or $50,200 or less for a family of four, based on the 2018 federal poverty guidelines.

The upcoming clinics in South Mississippi are as follows:

Pearl River County residents - June 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Pearl River County Chancery Court, 200 S. Main Street, Poplarville, and 917 Goodyear Boulevard, Picayune;

George and Greene Counties residents - June 13, 9 a.m. - George County Chancery Court, 355 Cox St., Lucedale;

Jackson County residents - June 14, 9 a.m. - Jackson County Chancery Court - 3104 Magnolia St., Pascagoula

Hancock County residents - June 19, 1-4 p.m. - Hancock County Chancery Court, 152 Main St., Bay St. Louis

Harrison County and Stone County residents - June 19, 1-4 p.m. - 730 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Biloxi

The kinds of matters which may be addressed may vary at the different clinics. A schedule of other clinics being held around the state, as well as any limitations, is available at the Mississippi Judiciary website by clicking HERE.

