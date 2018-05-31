Teacher paints mural at Saucier Elementary cafeteria

When kids at Saucier Elementary return to school in the fall, they will be met with a bright and colorful mural to welcome them back, all courtesy of one very dedicated teacher.

Fourth-grade teacher Ashley Jensen finished the mural on Thursday, volunteering her time to help bring smiles to the faces of the school's students.

The mural is located in the cafeteria and features an outdoor cafe design, including a brick wall, a table and chairs, and storefronts with striped awnings.

"We've put a lot of different ideas together and use different images that we found online of other projects and we tried to make it like a cafe-style, kind of like the market street," said Jensen.

You would think Jensen was an art teacher with her amazing skills at painting such a beautiful and intricate design, but you'd be wrong. She's actually a math teacher who just happens to love painting.

"I have paintings in books that I've done. Just my whole life really, I've been painting," she said. "It's a passion of mine. Something I do just for fun. And I'm glad that I can do something that others can enjoy as well."

She has spent 40 hours working on the mural, all of it time she says was well spent.

"When the students come back in August I hope that their eyes just light up when they see it," she said. "I want to see the smiles on their faces when they're eating lunch and doing different activities here in the cafeteria. I hope is just makes the atmosphere a lot brighter and cheerier."

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.