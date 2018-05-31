Real life newlyweds bring new life to a complex love story on stage

"The Last Five Years" is running June 1 & 2 at 7:30 and June 3 at 2 at Center Stage in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX)

This is the second time they have performed together in this two-person show, and both say their recent marriage has brought new meaning to their performance. (Photo source: WLOX)

Playing a couple in love isn't really a stretch for actors Sean and Rebecca Harding. That's because the two recently married in real life. (Photo source: WLOX)

"The Last Five Years" is a modern musical that tells the story of two 20-somethings in New York City who fall in love — and out of love — over the course of a five-year relationship. (Photo source: WLOX)

"The Last Five Years" is a modern musical that tells the story of two 20-somethings in New York City who fall in love — and out of love — over the course of a five-year relationship. It's a project that comes to life on stage at Center Stage in Biloxi June 1, 2, and 3.

The characters in the show are Jamie and Cathy. Playing a couple in love isn't really a stretch for actors Sean and Rebecca Harding. That's because the two recently married in real life.

This is the second time they have performed together in this two-person show, and both say their recent marriage has brought new meaning to their performance. Rebecca says it has given her insight she didn't have before.

"It enriches your understanding of what it means to be in a relationship to that degree with someone else," she said.

Sean says he's seeing the characters in a new light.

"Now being a married man I'm looking at them differently. I see things I didn't necessarily understand as well before. It has changed things," he said.

What is a stretch, and would be for any actor or singer, is the complex music and wide range of emotions in this show.

"It's jazzy, upbeat," Sean said. "The writer is all over the place and uses these complex chords that blend into these amazing storylines."

Rebecca says it gives actors a chance to experience what she calls "a banquet of emotions."

"The complexity of the music is so enriching to be a part of," Rebecca said. "Myself, as a musician, the words and the importance of the emotions as a singer or an actress."

They say anyone who has ever been in love will be able to relate to this musical.

"There are very beautiful happy moments and some very real pain and anger, so it's hard not to find something you can relate to in this show," Rebecca said.

"The Last Five Years" is running June 1 & 2 at 7:30 and June 3 at 2 at Center Stage in Biloxi. Call (228) 388-6258 for reservations or go to www.centerstagebiloxi.org

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.