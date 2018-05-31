WATCH VIDEO: K-9 captures runaway Harrison Co. inmate - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WATCH VIDEO: K-9 captures runaway Harrison Co. inmate

Delbert Thomas Ervin, III is back in custody after walking off a work crew in Harrison County Thursday. (Source: Pat Sullivan) Delbert Thomas Ervin, III is back in custody after walking off a work crew in Harrison County Thursday. (Source: Pat Sullivan)
Ervin was treated for a dog bite on his left leg after being caught by K9 deputies Thursday. (Source: Pat Sullivan) Ervin was treated for a dog bite on his left leg after being caught by K9 deputies Thursday. (Source: Pat Sullivan)
Delbert Thomas Ervin, III of Gautier walked off a inmate work crew Thursday afternoon. (Photo source: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Dept.) Delbert Thomas Ervin, III of Gautier walked off a inmate work crew Thursday afternoon. (Photo source: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Gulfport Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Office worked together to take Ervin back into custody. (Source: Pat Sullivan) Gulfport Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Office worked together to take Ervin back into custody. (Source: Pat Sullivan)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Harrison County sheriff’s deputies have captured an inmate who ran from a work crew on Thursday afternoon. 

Delbert Thomas Ervin III was captured by a K-9 Officer after a four-hour search. The inmate reportedly walked away from a work detail at Saint Ann Catholic Church. 

WATCH RAW VIDEO OF THE INMATE'S ARREST BELOW

Harrison County Sheriff Dispatch Troy Peterson said Ervin was taken to a hospital for treatment of a dog bite on his left leg. Peterson said Ervin was hiding in the heavily wooded area around Highway 53, Saucier Lizana Rd and Ashley Dr.

Deputies and officers from the Gulfport Police Department circled the area using dogs to search the ground while the sheriff department helicopter searched from overhead area. A K-9 officer caught his scent and tracked Ervin about a mile from the church.

People in the few homes and businesses in the area saw deputies driving around the area, then disappearing into the woods. Peterson said Ervin did not encounter any citizens while in the run. 

Ervin was initially incarcerated on a charge of grand larceny of a vehicle. The sheriff said had been assigned to a grass cutting crew which had just finished mowing and was doing some work at the church when he fled. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

