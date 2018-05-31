WATCH VIDEO: K-9 captures runaway Harrison Co. inmate

June 1-7 is National CPR and AED Awareness Week. In an effort to train Gulf Coast residents, the American Heart Association and its partners are hosting CPR Week training sessions in Jackson, Harrison, and Hancock Counties this week.More >>
The University of South Alabama Board of Trustees this morning unanimously approved the construction of an on-campus football stadium.More >>
If you hear a loud siren at noon on Friday, don't be alarmed. The City of Biloxi is testing its hurricane siren system.More >>
In the month of June, tropical systems tend to be more "homegrown" and form closer to home.More >>
Low-income people who need help with family law matters such as guardianships to enroll children in school, uncontested divorce, legal name change and emancipation may be able to find legal assistance at one of 30 clinics happening across the state this month.More >>
The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.More >>
The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday morning shedding more light into the death of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis.More >>
Hopefully this latest product test reminds you to not try these things at home - - - just let Kristen do it for you!More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.More >>
A Columbus family is speaking out after they say their 80-year-old grandfather was asked to leave a local grocery store.More >>
The daughter of a fallen Fort Bragg soldier is the star of her third viral social media post - but this time, it features her father's band of brothers keeping a watchful eye on her.More >>
Greendale, WI, police stopped a man and woman in the parking lot of a mall Friday. Investigators said they were in a stolen car, with one of them accused of shoplifting.More >>
Authorities had been looking for Steven Wiggins, the suspect in the killing of Sgt. Daniel Baker.More >>
